Un migliaio di spazi pubblicitari sequestrati per chiedere «Giustizia per Mawda»

Tatiana De Barelli

Born with the gene of idealism, I have always wanted to change the world. At the age of 25, I met three crazy "humanists" and, little by little, with the friends of the Humanist Movement, I was able to collaborate in many projects around active nonviolence. The international dimension has always attracted me a lot and for 10 years I travelled to West Africa to support many social projects with the people there. Graphologist and educational psychologist, in 2008 I created Educ'art "When education is an art". It seems to me that school can be "the place" that opens children to their creativity, to their potential to transform the world. Together with professionals in the field of learning, we offer numerous training courses and exchanges with this objective in mind. Writing is also a passion. In 2010, I wrote a book "Les Enjeux de l'Ecrire" (The Stakes of Writing) which places the gesture of writing in its human dimension. In 1982, I married Jorge, an Argentinean, we have two sons who have become magnificent men. The relationship between a couple and a mother continues to be for me the most important human construction in terms of life choices.

