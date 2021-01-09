Sei modi per “riavviare il cervello” dopo un duro anno di COVID-19, secondo la scienza

09.01.2021

Sei modi per "riavviare il cervello" dopo un duro anno di COVID-19, secondo la scienza
È tempo di scrollarsi di dosso le brutte abitudini. (Foto di Jolygon/Shutterstock, CC BY-SA)

Non c’è dubbio che il 2020 sia stato difficile per tutti e tragico per molti. Ma ora vengono finalmente somministrati i vaccini contro il COVID-19, dandoci la tanto desiderata speranza di un ritorno alla normalità e un felice 2021.

Tuttavia mesi di ansia, sconforto e solitudine possono facilmente creare una spirale di negatività da cui è difficile uscire. Questo perché lo stress cronico cambia il cervello. E a volte, quando siamo giù di corda, non abbiamo interesse nel fare qualcosa che, in realtà, potrebbe farci sentire meglio.

Per vivere al meglio il 2021 è necessario liberarsi delle abitudini distruttive e recuperare i nostri livelli di energia. In alcuni casi, inizialmente, potrebbe comportare uno sforzo per fare ciò che gradualmente ci fa sentire meglio. Se manifesti sintomi più gravi, tuttavia, è consigliabile rivolgersi a un professionista per terapia o medicinali.

Ecco sei modi basati sulle evidenze per cambiare in meglio il nostro cervello.

  1. Sii gentile e disponibile

Gentilezza, altruismo ed empatia possono influenzare il cervello: uno studio ha dimostrato che la beneficenza attiva il sistema della ricompensa in modo simile al ricevere effettivamente denaro. Questo vale anche per aiutare chi ha subito un torto.

Il volontariato può anche dare un senso alla vita, incentivando felicità, salute e benessere. Gli anziani che fanno regolarmente volontariato inoltre mostrano una maggior soddisfazione di vita e vedono ridotte depressione e ansia. In sintesi, rendere felici gli altri è un ottimo modo per rendere felici noi stessi.

  1. Allenati

L’esercizio fisico è stato collegato a una miglior salute fisica e mentale, oltre a migliorare la salute cardiovascolare e ridurre la depressione. Nell’infanzia l’esercizio fisico è associato a un miglior rendimento scolastico, mentre incentiva un miglior rendimento cognitivo e lavorativo nei giovani adulti. In età più avanzata, l’esercizio mantiene il rendimento cognitivo e fornisce resilienza contro le malattie neurodegenerative, come la demenza.

Image of people hiking in nature.L’esercizio può risollevarci il morale. Immagine presa liberamente da Jaboc Lund/Shutterstock

Inoltre, studi hanno dimostrato che gli individui con una miglior forma fisica hanno aumentato il volume del proprio cervello, che negli anziani è associato a un miglior rendimento cognitivo. Chi si allena inoltre vive di più. Una delle cose migliori da fare per riavviare il proprio cervello, tra l’altro, è uscire e prendere una boccata d’aria durante una camminata veloce, una corsa o una pedalata. Bisogna però scegliere qualcosa che ci piace veramente, per essere sicuri di continuare a farlo.

  1. Mangia sano

Il cibo può influenzare notevolmente lo sviluppo e la salute della struttura e della funzione cerebrale, fornendo al cervello gli adeguati elementi costitutivi per creare e mantenere connessioni, fondamentale per migliorare il rendimento cognitivo e scolastico. Prove precedenti hanno dimostrato che la carenza prolungata di sostanze nutritive può portare a danni strutturali e funzionali al cervello, mentre una dieta di buona qualità è correlata a un volume cerebrale maggiore.

Uno studio su 20.000 partecipanti della UK-Biobank ha dimostrato che un maggior consumo di cereali è associato agli effetti benefici prolungati dell’aumento di volume della materia grigia (componente chiave del sistema nervoso centrale), collegata a una migliore cognizione. Le diete ricche di zuccheri, grassi saturi o calorie invecen possono danneggiare la funzione neurale. Possono anche ridurre la capacità del cervello di creare nuove connessioni neurali, che influiscono negativamente sulla cognizione.

Pertanto, ricordiamoci di seguire una dieta equilibrata, che includa frutta, verdura e cereali, a prescindere dall’età.

  1. Rimani socialmente connesso

La solitudine e l’isolamento sociale sono presenti in tutte le età, i sessi e le culture e ulteriormente accentuati dalla pandemia di COVID-19. Solide prove scientifiche hanno indicato che l’isolamento sociale è dannoso per la salute fisica, cognitiva e mentale.

Un recente studio ha dimostrato la presenza di effetti negativi dell’isolamento COVID-19 sulla cognizione emotiva, presente però in misura minore in chi è rimasto in contatto con gli altri durante il lockdown. Lo sviluppo di connessioni sociali e l’alleviamento della solitudine sono anche associati a una diminuzione del rischio di mortalità e a una serie di malattie.

Perciò solitudine e isolamento sociale sono sempre più riconosciuti come un aspetto critico della sanità pubblica, che richiedono interventi efficaci. E l’interazione sociale è associata a sentimenti positivi e a una maggiore attivazione nel sistema di ricompensa del cervello.

Nel 2021, assicuriamoci di restare in contatto con famiglia e amici, ma anche di espandere i nostri orizzonti e fare nuove connessioni.

  1. Impara qualcosa di nuovo

Il cervello cambia durante i periodi critici dello sviluppo, ma segue anche un processo che dura tutta la vita. Nuove esperienze, come l’apprendimento di nuove abilità, possono modificare sia la funzione cerebrale che la struttura cerebrale alla base. Ad esempio, è stato dimostrato che i giochi di destrezza aumentano le strutture cerebrali di materia bianca (tessuto composto da fibre nervose) associate alle prestazioni visuomotorie.

Image of a man playing the guitar.Non è mai troppo tardi per imparare a suonare uno strumento musicale. Immagine libera da  Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock
Analogamente è stato dimostrato che i musicisti presentano un aumento della materia grigia nelle aree del cervello che elaborano le informazioni uditive. Anche l’apprendimento di una nuova lingua può cambiare la struttura del cervello umano.Un’ampia revisione della letteratura suggerisce che le attività ricreative mentalmente stimolanti aumentano la riserva cerebrale, che può instillare elasticità e protezione dal declino cognitivo negli anziani, che si tratti di scacchi o giochi cognitivi.

  1. Dormi bene

Il sonno è una componente essenziale della vita umana, eppure molte persone non comprendono la relazione tra la buona salute del cervello e il processo del sonno. Durante il sonno il cervello si riorganizza e si ricarica rimuovendo i sottoprodotti dei rifiuti tossici, aiutando a mantenere il normale funzionamento del cervello.

Il sonno è molto importante per trasformare le nostre esperienze in memoria a lungo termine, mantenere la funzione cognitiva ed emotiva e ridurre l’affaticamento mentale. Gli studi sulla privazione del sonno hanno mostrato deficit nella memoria e nell’attenzione, nonché cambiamenti nel sistema di ricompensa, che spesso interrompono il funzionamento emotivo. Il sonno esercita anche una forte influenza regolatoria sul sistema immunitario. Se la quantità e la qualità del sonno sono ottimali, ci scopriremo con più energia, un miglior benessere e saremo in grado di sviluppare la creatività e il pensiero.

Quindi Buon Anno nuovo! Cerchiamo di ottenere il massimo da noi stessi nel 2021 e aiutiamo gli altri a fare lo stesso.

