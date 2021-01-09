Sei modi per “riavviare il cervello” dopo un duro anno di COVID-19, secondo la scienza

Quest'articolo è disponibile anche in: Inglese, Portoghese

Non c’è dubbio che il 2020 sia stato difficile per tutti e tragico per molti. Ma ora vengono finalmente somministrati i vaccini contro il COVID-19, dandoci la tanto desiderata speranza di un ritorno alla normalità e un felice 2021.

Tuttavia mesi di ansia, sconforto e solitudine possono facilmente creare una spirale di negatività da cui è difficile uscire. Questo perché lo stress cronico cambia il cervello. E a volte, quando siamo giù di corda, non abbiamo interesse nel fare qualcosa che, in realtà, potrebbe farci sentire meglio.

Per vivere al meglio il 2021 è necessario liberarsi delle abitudini distruttive e recuperare i nostri livelli di energia. In alcuni casi, inizialmente, potrebbe comportare uno sforzo per fare ciò che gradualmente ci fa sentire meglio. Se manifesti sintomi più gravi, tuttavia, è consigliabile rivolgersi a un professionista per terapia o medicinali.

Ecco sei modi basati sulle evidenze per cambiare in meglio il nostro cervello.

Non è mai troppo tardi per imparare a suonare uno strumento musicale. Immagine libera da Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock